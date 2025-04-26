Doug Nikhazy News: Serving as 27th man

The Guardians added Nikhazy to the active roster to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Boston, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Nikhazy will be making his MLB debut while he starts in the nightcap. The 25-year-old posted a 3.44 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 18.1 innings during his four starts in Triple-A, and he'll be welcomed to the majors by a Red Sox offense that currently owns the third-highest OPS (.721) in the American League.