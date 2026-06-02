Drake Baldwin Injury: Could return June 16-21 homestand
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Baldwin (oblique) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's June 16-21 homestand, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Baldwin has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a Grade 1 right oblique strain. He has yet to resume swinging a bat, and Weiss has ruled the catcher out for a return during the team's current homestand or next week's road trip. However, Baldwin has progressed enough that a return around the middle of June looks doable.
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