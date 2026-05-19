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Drake Baldwin Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Baldwin was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right oblique strain Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Baldwin landed on the injured list earlier Tuesday with an oblique strain, and now that he's been confirmed to be dealing with a relatively mild injury, he may not need much more than a minimum stay on the IL. With Sean Murphy (finger) also on the shelf, Atlanta will use a combination of Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp behind the dish until Baldwin returns.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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