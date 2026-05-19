Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin Injury: Headed back to Atlanta for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said that Baldwin (oblique) returned to Atlanta on Tuesday to undergo an MRI, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Baldwin was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a right oblique strain, but he and the club won't know how severe the strain is until the imaging comes back. That information should be available later Tuesday or Wednesday, and at that point a timetable for Baldwin should come into focus. With Baldwin and Sean Murphy (finger) shelved, Atlanta is using a combination of Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp at catcher.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago