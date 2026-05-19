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Drake Baldwin Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 8:30am

Atlanta placed Baldwin on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.

Baldwin evidently suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Marlins. It's unclear what the severity of the strain is, but oblique injuries often result in a longer-than-minimum stay on the IL. With Sean Murphy (finger) also sidelined, Atlanta will use Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp as its catching duo.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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