Drake Baldwin Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain
Atlanta placed Baldwin on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.
Baldwin evidently suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Marlins. It's unclear what the severity of the strain is, but oblique injuries often result in a longer-than-minimum stay on the IL. With Sean Murphy (finger) also sidelined, Atlanta will use Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp as its catching duo.
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