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Drake Baldwin Injury: No timeline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Baldwin (oblique) doesn't yet have a timeline for his return, MLB.com reports.

The star catcher landed on the IL on May 19 with a Grade 1 oblique strain, the mildest category, but the best case scenario still likely has him out until mid-June. Until Baldwin resumes baseball activities, though, a clear target date for his return won't be available.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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