Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin Injury: Scratched due to allergies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Baldwin was scratched from Atlanta's lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to an allergic reaction.

Atlanta describes Baldwin's removal from the lineup as precautionary, so the young backstop can be considered day-to-day moving forward. With Sean Murphy (rib) set to begin the season on the injured list, Baldwin remains the leading candidate to serve as Atlanta's Opening Day catcher.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now