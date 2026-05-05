Drake Baldwin News: Another long ball Monday

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

The slugging catcher led off the game with his ninth homer of the season, as he launched a Logan Gilbert slider 426 feet to right-center field. It was Baldwin's first start as the leadoff hitter for Atlanta, but it likely won't be his last as the team looks to replace Ronald Acuna (hamstring) in the short term. Over the last 20 games, Baldwin is slashing a sizzling .321/.409/.506 with four long balls, 13 RBI and 18 runs.