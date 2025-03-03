Fantasy Baseball
Drake Baldwin News: Could open year as starting catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 8:06am

Baldwin has a chance to open the season as Atlanta's starting catcher following an injury to Sean Murphy (rib), Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy has been diagnosed with a fractured rib, which will cost him, at minimum, the first week or two of the season. Baldwin, the club's top prospect, slashed .276/.370/.423 with 18 home runs between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024. He is not yet on the 40-man roster, which could work against him if Atlanta is confident Murphy will not miss much time. However, Baldwin offers much more upside than the other catching options in camp, Chadwick Tromp, Sandy Leon and Curt Casali.

