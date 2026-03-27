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Drake Baldwin News: Draws start at DH versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Baldwin will start at designated hitter and bat second in Friday's opener versus the Royals.

Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Atlanta manager Walt Weiss noted Thursday that he planned to use Baldwin at DH and Jonah Heim at catcher against left-handed pitching, and that's how things are set up Friday against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans. The left-handed-swinging Baldwin had virtually even splits in his rookie season, slashing .299/.358/.460 against lefties and .267/.336/.472 versus righties. Being used in the DH slot on days he doesn't catch is a big boost to Baldwin's counting status outlook.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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