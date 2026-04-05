Drake Baldwin News: Drives in four in three-hit game
Baldwin went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and four RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss against the Diamondbacks.
Baldwin powered Atlanta's offense, accounting for four of the team's five runs in the contest. The 25-year-old catcher got things started early with a solo homer, his fourth of the season, as the second batter of the game and added a pair of RBI singles, including a clutch knock in the ninth inning to tie the game. The hot start continues for Baldwin, who is now slashing .300/.378/.625 with 12 RBI across his first 45 plate appearances during his second season in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 42 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More