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Drake Baldwin News: Drives in four in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:11am

Baldwin went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and four RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss against the Diamondbacks.

Baldwin powered Atlanta's offense, accounting for four of the team's five runs in the contest. The 25-year-old catcher got things started early with a solo homer, his fourth of the season, as the second batter of the game and added a pair of RBI singles, including a clutch knock in the ninth inning to tie the game. The hot start continues for Baldwin, who is now slashing .300/.378/.625 with 12 RBI across his first 45 plate appearances during his second season in the majors.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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