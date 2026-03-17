Drake Baldwin News: Flashes power Monday

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run and four RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

After ripping a three-bagger off Nick Martinez in the second inning to bring home Mauricio Dubon, Baldwin clubbed a three-run blast to right field in the eighth off Yoendrys Gomez. The young catcher is having a strong spring, batting .333 (10-for-30) with two doubles, two triples and two homers as Baldwin looks to build on his dynamic 2025 rookie campaign.