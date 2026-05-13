Drake Baldwin News: Goes deep against Imanaga
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Atlanta's 4-1 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
Baldwin was responsible for the game's first run after taking Shota Imanaga deep to center field in the fourth inning. It was the 11th home run of the season for Baldwin, which is tied for 11th most in the National League this season. He is slashing .295/.378/.520 with one steal, 33 RBI and 37 runs scored across 196 plate appearances this season.
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