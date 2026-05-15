Drake Baldwin News: Goes deep vs. Boston
Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo homer during Atlanta's 3-2 extra-inning win against the Red Sox on Friday.
Baldwin put Atlanta on the board early with a solo homer off southpaw Connelly Early in the first inning. Baldwin has smacked a solo homer in three of his last five games and is up to 12 home runs on the season, which is tied for fourth-most in the National League and ranks second on Atlanta behind Matt Olson (14). Baldwin is slashing .298/.377/.530 with one steal, 34 RBI and 38 runs scored across 204 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More