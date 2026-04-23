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Drake Baldwin News: Goes yard again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Baldwin went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The second-year backstop took Zack Littell deep in the first inning, kicking off an eight-run, four-homer barrage by Atlanta. Baldwin has left the yard in back-to-back games and seven times in his first 25 contests this season while compiling a stellar .320/.391/.563 slash line, 23 RBI and an MLB-leading 26 runs.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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