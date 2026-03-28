Drake Baldwin News: Goes yard in Friday's opener
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Royals.
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year got hold of a 93.4 mph fastball from Cole Ragans in the third inning, giving Atlanta its second of three long balls on the night against the left-hander. Baldwin slugged 19 homers in 124 games in his MLB debut last year, and expectations are sky high for the 25-year-old in 2026 as he figures to be a near everyday player while splitting his time between catcher and DH.
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