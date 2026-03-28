Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin News: Goes yard in Friday's opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year got hold of a 93.4 mph fastball from Cole Ragans in the third inning, giving Atlanta its second of three long balls on the night against the left-hander. Baldwin slugged 19 homers in 124 games in his MLB debut last year, and expectations are sky high for the 25-year-old in 2026 as he figures to be a near everyday player while splitting his time between catcher and DH.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
What Makes an MLB Prospect Relevant for Fantasy Baseball?
MLB
What Makes an MLB Prospect Relevant for Fantasy Baseball?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
9 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago