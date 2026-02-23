Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin News: Goes yard Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Baldwin went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Twins on Sunday.

The 24-year-old backstop took Taj Bradley deep in the third inning, the only run Atlanta scored off the right-hander. Baldwin took home NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2025, slashing .274/.341/.469 over 124 games with 19 homers and 80 RBI, and he'll be a key part of Atlanta's offense this season.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin
