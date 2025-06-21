Drake Baldwin News: Hits three-run homer in win

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

Baldwin reached base three times, highlighted by a three-run homer in the ninth inning to help put the game out of reach. The rookie has cooled off a bit in June, going just 9-for-41 over 14 games, though he's still managed three home runs and nine RBI during that span. On the season, he's slashing an impressive .293/.350/.483 with eight homers, 24 RBI and 16 runs scored across 160 plate appearances.