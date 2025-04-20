Drake Baldwin News: Homers in win

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Baldwin extended Atlanta's lead to 5-0 with a two-run blast in the third inning. The 24-year-old is riding a seven-game hit streak as he competes for time at catcher alongside Sean Murphy. On the season, he's hitting .238 with two homers, six RBI and two runs scored across his first 46 major-league plate appearances.