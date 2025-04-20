Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 7:20pm

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Baldwin extended Atlanta's lead to 5-0 with a two-run blast in the third inning. The 24-year-old is riding a seven-game hit streak as he competes for time at catcher alongside Sean Murphy. On the season, he's hitting .238 with two homers, six RBI and two runs scored across his first 46 major-league plate appearances.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now