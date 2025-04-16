Drake Baldwin News: Launches first career homer

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at DH and batting sixth while Sean Murphy handled duties behind the plate, Baldwin got hold of a Jeff Hoffman splitter and lofted it down the left-field line in the ninth inning for his first career long ball. Baldwin has started only two of nine games at catcher since Murphy came off the IL, but with Marcell Ozuna nursing a sore hip, there could be more opportunities for Baldwin to get into the lineup in the short term. The 24-year-old rookie is batting .216 (8-for-37) through his first 10 big-league games with two RBI and a 4:10 BB:K.