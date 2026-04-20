Drake Baldwin News: Plates two in win
Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-4 win over Washington.
Baldwin's two-RBI double in the sixth inning gave Atlanta a lead it would not relinquish in a road win. Monday marked the 25-year-old's 10th multi-hit effort of the young campaign, as he's slashing .313/.377/.510 with five homers, four doubles, 21 RBI and 23 runs, with the latter two figures ranking tied for first and first in MLB, respectively. Early on, Baldwin has performed not just like one of the top catchers in the league, but one of the sport's most productive hitters overall.
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