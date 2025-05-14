Drake Baldwin News: Playing time on upswing

Baldwin is set to see more playing time, David O'Brien of the Athletic reports.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Baldwin would be back behind the plate Thursday after he went 3-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season Tuesday, with Sean Murphy getting the nod behind the plate Wednesday. As long as he's contributing with his bat, the rookie backstop should continue to see an equal share of the workload against right-handed pitching, although he has yet to get a start against a lefty. Through his first 25 big-league games, Baldwin is slashing .329/.382/.557 with a 6:13 BB:K.