Drake Baldwin News: RBI streak at five games

Baldwin went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Guardians.

The second-year backstop continued his blistering start to the season, driving in a run for a fifth straight game to give him an MLB-leading 16 RBI on the season, tied with the Dodgers' Andy Pages. Through 64 plate appearances, Baldwin is also slashing .328/.391/.621 with two doubles, five homers and 14 runs.