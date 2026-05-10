Drake Baldwin News: Reaches 10-homer mark
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
This was Baldwin's 10th homer of the season, three of which have come in May. He's batting .257 (9-for-35) this month, and he's added a 6:11 BB:K over that nine-game sample. Baldwin has cooled off a bit after starting the season at a blistering pace, but he's still providing high-quality performances for a catcher. Overall, he's batting .297 with an .892 OPS, 32 RBI, 35 runs scored and a stolen base across 41 contests. Baldwin could see more time behind the dish if Sean Murphy (finger) misses time after exiting Sunday's game early.
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