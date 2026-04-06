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Drake Baldwin News: Remains red hot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Angels.

Baldwin gave Atlanta a quick lead with a solo homer in the first inning. He added a single to finish as the only Atlanta player with multiple hits in the loss. Baldwin has followed up his Rookie of the Year 2025 campaign with a blistering start to 2026, slashing .318/.388/.682 through 49 plate appearances. His five long balls and 13 RBI are each tied for the top mark in MLB.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
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