Drake Baldwin News: Smacks sixth homer in loss
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Nationals.
Baldwin tagged lefty Foster Griffin for a solo shot in the third inning, snapping a 12-game homer-less drought for the catcher. It was Baldwin's sixth long ball of the season and his second off a left-handed pitcher. The 25-year-old is now slashing .310/.378/.530 with six homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and a 9:20 BB:K across 111 trips to the plate.
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