Drake Baldwin News: Smacks third homer in five games

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Baldwin got Atlanta on the board with a solo homer off Aaron Civale in the first inning. Baldwin demonstrated his power potential in 2025, when he smacked 19 long balls in 446 plate appearances in the regular season. He already has three solo homers through the first five games of 2026 and has gone 5-for-19 (.263) over that span.