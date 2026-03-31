Drake Baldwin News: Smacks third homer in five games
Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.
Baldwin got Atlanta on the board with a solo homer off Aaron Civale in the first inning. Baldwin demonstrated his power potential in 2025, when he smacked 19 long balls in 446 plate appearances in the regular season. He already has three solo homers through the first five games of 2026 and has gone 5-for-19 (.263) over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
What Makes an MLB Prospect Relevant for Fantasy Baseball?11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More