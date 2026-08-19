Drake Baldwin News: Snaps homer drought
Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.
Baldwin accounted for Atlanta's only run of the contest, taking Zebby Matthews deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning. The blast snapped a 22-game homer drought and gave the sophomore catcher 21 long balls on the season. Baldwin has still been productive recently, reaching safely in eight consecutive games while batting .375 with a .974 OPS during that stretch. Through 103 contests this season, he's slashing .278/.361/.459 with 21 homers, 10 doubles, 63 RBI, 68 runs scored and three stolen bases.
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