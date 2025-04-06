Drake Baldwin News: Sticks on roster

Baldwin is expected to serve as Atlanta's backup catcher after Sean Murphy (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment Sunday.

Baldwin served as Atlanta's primary backstop for the first week-plus of the campaign but struggled in his first taste of the big leagues, going 4-for-26 with a double, an RBI and three walks in seven games. The 24-year-old prospect seemed likely to return to the minors with Murphy ready to come off the IL, but Baldwin will instead retain his place on the big-league roster. That may not be a long-term move though, since Atlanta is likely to want Baldwin to get consistent reps behind the plate, and that's not expected to happen with Murphy poised to be a regular presence in the lineup.