Drake Baldwin News: Supplies only offense in loss

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.

The second-year backstop took John Schreiber deep in the eighth inning to ruin a combined shutout for Kansas City. Baldwin has started all three of Atlanta's game so far, two at catcher and one at DH, while going 3-for-11 with two solo shots, a third run scored and a 2:2 BB:K.