Drake Baldwin headshot

Drake Baldwin News: Supplies only offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.

The second-year backstop took John Schreiber deep in the eighth inning to ruin a combined shutout for Kansas City. Baldwin has started all three of Atlanta's game so far, two at catcher and one at DH, while going 3-for-11 with two solo shots, a third run scored and a 2:2 BB:K.

Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Baldwin See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
What Makes an MLB Prospect Relevant for Fantasy Baseball?
MLB
What Makes an MLB Prospect Relevant for Fantasy Baseball?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
10 days ago