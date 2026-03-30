Drake Baldwin News: Supplies only offense in loss
Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.
The second-year backstop took John Schreiber deep in the eighth inning to ruin a combined shutout for Kansas City. Baldwin has started all three of Atlanta's game so far, two at catcher and one at DH, while going 3-for-11 with two solo shots, a third run scored and a 2:2 BB:K.
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