Drew Anderson News: Effective in early going
Through three Grapefruit League appearances covering 8.1 innings, Anderson has yet to allow a run, and he's struck out 10 batters.
Anderson logged 3.1 scoreless innings in Friday's contest against the Red Sox while striking out four. The 31-year-old righty most recently pitched in the Korea Baseball Organization, and he was able to parlay some success across two seasons as a starter into an MLB contract with the Tigers heading into 2026. Anderson figures to slot into Detroit's bullpen, potentially as a long reliever if Friday's extended usage is any indication of his role.
