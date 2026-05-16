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Drew Anderson News: Effective in long relief Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 7:12am

Anderson tossed four scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

With Detroit having to resort to a bullpen game after Ty Madden took a 107.9 mph comebacker off his forearm in the third inning, Anderson was needed to cover the most innings in relief, and he was up to the task. It was the longest outing of the year for the righty, who's been good this month with a 2.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts across 10 innings. Overall, Anderson has a 4.67 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 27 innings this year, and he should stick in a long-relief role for the Tigers.

Drew Anderson
Detroit Tigers
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