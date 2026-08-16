Drew Anderson headshot

Drew Anderson News: Goes season-high five innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Anderson did not factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Anderson delivered his longest outing of the season, though he still tossed just 74 pitches while generating 10 whiffs. The right-hander continues to provide Detroit with needed rotation depth amid numerous injuries and has performed well while starting in each of his last three appearances, allowing four runs across 12.2 innings. Anderson owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 87:29 K:BB over 76.1 innings this season. He's slated to face the Royals on Saturday in his next start, and he could be given the opportunity to pitch deeper into that outing.

Drew Anderson
Detroit Tigers
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