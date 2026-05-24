Drew Anderson News: Grabs two-inning save
Anderson allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four over two scoreless innings to earn the save in a 4-1 win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.
Anderson started his previous outing, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings versus the Guardians on Wednesday. He had previously worked as a multi-inning reliever this season. He's had mixed results with a 3.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB through 33.2 innings over 17 appearances (one start). He's been better lately, allowing just four runs (three earned) over his last 18.2 innings. Anderson looks poised to return to the bullpen moving forward, and he's unlikely to be among the top choices for high-leverage work in most situations, though he has earned two saves and two holds this season.
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