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Drew Anderson News: Hit hard in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 2:50pm

Anderson (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits while retiring only two batters in relief to take the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

After Detroit starter Keider Montero tossed six scoreless innings, Anderson came on in the seventh and got into some trouble. He retired the first batter he faced but then served up a solo home run to Colson Montgomery. Chicago proceeded to rattle off three more hits in a row to plate another run before Anderson got the hook with the Tigers trailing 2-1. The righty has allowed four runs (three earned) over his last two appearances, which has pushed his ERA from 3.44 up to 4.03, and he was charged with the loss in both outings as well.

Drew Anderson
Detroit Tigers
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