Drew Anderson News: Records first career save

Anderson tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the save in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Marlins. He walked two and struck out two.

The Tigers got by using only Casey Mize and Anderson on the mound Saturday, with the latter taking over in the sixth inning and cruising to the finish line on 61 pitches to earn his first career save at the MLB level. It was the longest outing of the year for the righty, who's been pitching better after a tough start to the year. Over his last two appearances, Anderson has allowed just one run across 6.1 innings and he's struck out six. He'll continue to give the Tigers an arm who can supply multiple innings out of the bullpen.