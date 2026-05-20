Drew Anderson News: Sharp in first start
Anderson didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing two hits and two walks over 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
Making his first start of the season, Anderson was limited to 63 pitches, but he certainly made the most of them, blanking the Guardians while logging a career-high seven strikeouts. After giving up 10 runs in his first 11.1 innings this year, Anderson has posted a sparkling 1.77 ERA over his last nine appearances (20.1 innings). The 32-year-old Anderson certainly seems to have earned another look in Detroit's rotation after Wednesday's outing -- he'd currently line up for a home matchup with the Angels.
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