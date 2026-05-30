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Drew Anderson News: Tagged with loss, blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Anderson (2-2) was tagged with the loss and a blown save in Friday's extra-inning loss to the White Sox. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Anderson entered the game with a 3-2 lead in the 10th inning and quickly retired Sam Antonacci and Derek Hill. But with one out to get the job done, Anderson allowed a walk-off two-run homer to Miguel Vargas. Anderson has gone 2-for-3 in save chances this season but should continue in the late-inning mix, especially considering Kyle Finnegan's recent struggles, as long as Kenley Jansen (pelvis) remains sidelined. Despite this outing, Anderson is having a strong season with career-best marks in both ERA (3.62) and WHIP (1.18) through 37.1 innings in 2026.

Drew Anderson
Detroit Tigers
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