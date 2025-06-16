Menu
Drew Avans News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 9:40am

The Brewers optioned Avans to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Avans was claimed off waivers earlier this month and went hitless in three plate appearances during his brief time with the Brewers. The club will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game versus the Cubs, and it's likely to be Daz Cameron (personal) returning from the paternity list.

Drew Avans
Milwaukee Brewers
