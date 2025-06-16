Drew Avans News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Avans to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Avans was claimed off waivers earlier this month and went hitless in three plate appearances during his brief time with the Brewers. The club will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game versus the Cubs, and it's likely to be Daz Cameron (personal) returning from the paternity list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now