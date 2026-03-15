Drew Avans News: Sent out of big-league camp
The Rockies reassigned Avans to minor-league camp Sunday.
Avans logged 18 appearances at the big-league level between the Athletics and Brewers in 2025, but he never appeared to be a serious threat to break camp with the Rockies while attending spring training as a non-roster invitee. He'll serve as organizational outfield depth at Triple-A Albuquerque during the upcoming season.
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