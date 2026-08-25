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Drew Cavanaugh News: Perfect at plate Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Cavanaugh went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Cavanaugh's two-run single in the first inning was ultimately all the offense the Giants needed to get this win. The catcher has had a few encouraging games this month, logging multiple hits in four of 14 contests in August, but he also has a 4:12 BB:K in that span. For the season, he's batting .253 with a .616 OPS, no home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored, one double and one stolen base over 107 plate appearances.

Drew Cavanaugh
San Francisco Giants
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