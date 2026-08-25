Drew Cavanaugh News: Perfect at plate Tuesday
Cavanaugh went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.
Cavanaugh's two-run single in the first inning was ultimately all the offense the Giants needed to get this win. The catcher has had a few encouraging games this month, logging multiple hits in four of 14 contests in August, but he also has a 4:12 BB:K in that span. For the season, he's batting .253 with a .616 OPS, no home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored, one double and one stolen base over 107 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Cavanaugh See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Cavanaugh See More