Drew Cavanaugh News: Perfect at plate Tuesday

Cavanaugh went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Cavanaugh's two-run single in the first inning was ultimately all the offense the Giants needed to get this win. The catcher has had a few encouraging games this month, logging multiple hits in four of 14 contests in August, but he also has a 4:12 BB:K in that span. For the season, he's batting .253 with a .616 OPS, no home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored, one double and one stolen base over 107 plate appearances.