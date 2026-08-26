Drew Cavanaugh News: Taking seat against lefty
Cavanaugh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, Cavanaugh will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Nate Furman, Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) and Drew Gilbert. Andrew Knizner will get the nod at catcher in place of Cavanaugh, who started behind the dish for the first two contests of the series and went 4-for-7 with a walk and two RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Cavanaugh See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Cavanaugh See More