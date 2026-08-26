Drew Cavanaugh headshot

Drew Cavanaugh News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:18am

Cavanaugh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, Cavanaugh will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Nate Furman, Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) and Drew Gilbert. Andrew Knizner will get the nod at catcher in place of Cavanaugh, who started behind the dish for the first two contests of the series and went 4-for-7 with a walk and two RBI.

Drew Cavanaugh
San Francisco Giants
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