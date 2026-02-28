Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert Injury: Shut down from throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 10:13am

Gilbert was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gilbert will be shut down from throwing for about a week to allow his shoulder to heal. The Giants don't seem to be too concerned about his injury, which is a good sign that he won't open the regular season on the injured list.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
