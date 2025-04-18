Drew Gilbert News: Back in action with Syracuse

Gilbert (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a run scored for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

After spending six games with Single-A St. Lucie on a rehab assignment, Gilbert rejoined the Syracuse lineup Thursday, batting second and playing center field. The 24-year-old is looking to rebound from a rough 2024 campaign that saw him slash .215/.313/.393 over 56 Triple-A contests, but Gilbert's first priority is proving he can stay healthy.