Drew Gilbert News: Beginning season in Sacramento
The Giants optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gilbert's battle for an Opening Day roster spot lasted until the final day of spring training, but he'll officially head back to Triple-A to begin 2026 after turning in a .648 OPS through 37 Cactus League plate appearances.
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