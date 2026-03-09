Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Cleared to DH in games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 9:34am

Gilbert (shoulder) has been cleared to serve as a designated hitter in Cactus League games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gilbert is working his way back from a left shoulder impingement and still isn't ready to play defense, but the Giants are comfortable having him hit. The 25-year-old is in the running for a reserve outfielder role in San Francisco, though the shoulder issue preventing him from playing the field doesn't help his chances.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
