Drew Gilbert News: Cleared to DH in games
Gilbert (shoulder) has been cleared to serve as a designated hitter in Cactus League games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gilbert is working his way back from a left shoulder impingement and still isn't ready to play defense, but the Giants are comfortable having him hit. The 25-year-old is in the running for a reserve outfielder role in San Francisco, though the shoulder issue preventing him from playing the field doesn't help his chances.
