Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Goes yard in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gilbert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over Miami.

Gilbert lined a leadoff homer to right field in the fifth inning, accounting for San Francisco's first run. The 25-year-old outfielder has taken on a more sizable role with Harrison Bader (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Gilbert is now slashing .233/.281/.433 with four RBI, four runs scored and two home runs across 33 plate appearances in 10 outings this season.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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