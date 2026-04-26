Drew Gilbert News: Goes yard in win

Gilbert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over Miami.

Gilbert lined a leadoff homer to right field in the fifth inning, accounting for San Francisco's first run. The 25-year-old outfielder has taken on a more sizable role with Harrison Bader (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Gilbert is now slashing .233/.281/.433 with four RBI, four runs scored and two home runs across 33 plate appearances in 10 outings this season.