Drew Gilbert headshot

Drew Gilbert News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Gilbert will be left out of the starting nine for the series finale while he's reached base in three of 12 plate appearances through the Giants' first five games of May. San Francisco will shift Jung Hoo Lee over from right field to cover Gilbert's usual spot in center Wednesday.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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