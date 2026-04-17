Drew Gilbert News: Hits first homer of season
Gilbert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during San Francisco's 10-5 win over Washington on Friday.
Gilbert extended the Giants' lead to 7-1 after smacking a solo home run off Zack Littell in the fourth inning. It was Gilbert's first hit and home run of the season and the fourth long shot in his major-league career (across 42 regular-season games). He should see a fair amount of playing time in the outfield for as long as Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Jared Oliva (wrist) are both on the 10-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer209 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target209 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends213 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target216 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 5224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Gilbert See More