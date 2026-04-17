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Drew Gilbert News: Hits first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Gilbert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during San Francisco's 10-5 win over Washington on Friday.

Gilbert extended the Giants' lead to 7-1 after smacking a solo home run off Zack Littell in the fourth inning. It was Gilbert's first hit and home run of the season and the fourth long shot in his major-league career (across 42 regular-season games). He should see a fair amount of playing time in the outfield for as long as Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Jared Oliva (wrist) are both on the 10-day injured list.

Drew Gilbert
San Francisco Giants
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