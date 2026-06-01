Drew Gilbert News: Hitting bench against lefty

Gilbert is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The left-handed-hitting Gilbert had started in center field in the Giants' final two games of their series with the Rockies over the weekend, but he'll hit the bench Monday with southpaw Shane Drohan opening the game for Milwaukee. In Gilbert's stead, Jonah Cox will pick up his first MLB start, and the two could wind up being used as a platoon in center field until Harrison Bader (foot) is ready to return from the injured list.